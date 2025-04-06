Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:CERY)

Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:CERY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Separately, Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:CERY opened at $26.07 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50.

About SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (CERY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield index. The fund tracks a liquid, broad commodity index, providing diversified exposure across five commodity sectors. The index utilizes an enhanced roll methodology designed to mitigate the impact of negative carry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:CERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.