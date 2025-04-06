O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in IQVIA by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

IQVIA Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $154.63 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.35 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.