O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Water Works by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,128 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,783,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $147.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

