NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,217 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.50% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $49,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,660.72. The trade was a 5.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NWE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

