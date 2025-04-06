Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 4,949 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $29,842.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,873.88. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of AIP stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $245.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Arteris had a negative net margin of 58.27% and a negative return on equity of 828.71%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Arteris by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Arteris by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

