NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 12.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) dropped 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 335,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,768,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

NextDecade Trading Down 21.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.80.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 600,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NextDecade by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 155,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade by 43.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 321,603 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextDecade by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 123,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

