NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 12.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) dropped 12.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 335,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,768,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.80.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
