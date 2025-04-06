NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.90 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 66.39 ($0.86), with a volume of 2740677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.40 ($0.89).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

NewRiver REIT Stock Down 4.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77. The stock has a market cap of £316.74 million, a PE ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.21.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Alastair Miller bought 29,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,964.12 ($25,743.55). 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.

Featured Stories

