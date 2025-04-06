NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 million, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.89.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTWK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NetSol Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

