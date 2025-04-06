NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 million, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.89.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
