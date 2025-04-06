Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix
In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX
Netflix Price Performance
NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $855.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $970.24 and a 200-day moving average of $875.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $366.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.