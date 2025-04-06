Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.74.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $855.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $970.24 and a 200-day moving average of $875.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $366.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

