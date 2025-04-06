nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Pierre Naude Sells 31,123 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Naude sold 31,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $649,225.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,238,637.40. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Pierre Naude sold 17,026 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $555,047.60.

nCino Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -126.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. nCino’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

nCino declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on nCino in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nCino by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.