Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.13. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Natural Gas Services Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 19,400 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $558,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,625,545.60. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

NGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NGS

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.