National Bank of Canada FI Sells 53,933 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,933 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in National Grid were worth $9,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in National Grid by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in National Grid by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Down 4.9 %

NGG opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

