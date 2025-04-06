National Bank of Canada FI Sells 210,337 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,337 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $49.93.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

