National Bank of Canada FI Has $9.50 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,130,000 after purchasing an additional 378,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4,534.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 214,306 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $213.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $197.82 and a 1-year high of $248.24.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

