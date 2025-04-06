National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.47 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 348,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 32,287.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 236,667 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Masco by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,103,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,569,000 after acquiring an additional 185,286 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Masco by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,384,000 after purchasing an additional 172,175 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $60.29 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

