National Bank of Canada FI Has $10.58 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $359.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.89. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

