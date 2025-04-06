National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,454.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of PAC opened at $180.22 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $146.62 and a 1-year high of $205.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
