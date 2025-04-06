MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Trading Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.88. 17,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 313,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSAI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in MultiSensor AI in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MultiSensor AI by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 77,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

