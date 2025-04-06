Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) Price Tops $0.0260 on Exchanges

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Mr Miggles has a market cap of $24.87 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mr Miggles token can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mr Miggles has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mr Miggles alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,867.07 or 1.00091733 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,660.16 or 0.99841808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mr Miggles Profile

Mr Miggles was first traded on July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase. The official website for Mr Miggles is miggles.io.

Mr Miggles Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.02624308 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $2,207,462.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://miggles.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mr Miggles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mr Miggles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mr Miggles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mr Miggles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.