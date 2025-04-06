Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOH. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $347.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.73. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $383.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

