Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) Shares Down 17.3% – Time to Sell?

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 164,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 101,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. Mill City Ventures III had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

