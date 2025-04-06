MIG Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,046 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

MIG Capital LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $210,036.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,650,171.94. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $201,100.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,618.71. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,052. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of S stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.