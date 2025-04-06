MIG Capital LLC Invests $338,000 in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GitLab by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GitLab by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -128.41 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,380 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,525.40. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $5,291,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 311,886 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,229. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

