MIG Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sweetgreen by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $1,646,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $52,558,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sweetgreen Stock Performance
NYSE:SG opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.28. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $45.12.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sweetgreen
Sweetgreen Company Profile
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sweetgreen
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.