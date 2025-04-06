MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Shares Up 26.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) traded up 26.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.22. 21,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 949% from the average session volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 26.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $3.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of -1.21.

About MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

