MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2025

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEEFree Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in MGE Energy by 367.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 7,321.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

