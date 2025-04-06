Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) & REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Financial Analysis

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -134.95% -68.63% Mercedes-Benz Group 6.99% 10.90% 3.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

REE Automotive has a beta of 3.18, indicating that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares REE Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $626,000.00 58.65 -$114.21 million ($9.12) -0.29 Mercedes-Benz Group $157.56 billion 0.32 $15.43 billion C$2.76 4.78

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for REE Automotive and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 0 0 2 1 3.33 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 449.24%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Mercedes-Benz Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

(Get Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform. It also provides P7-S Strip Chassis for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; P7-C Chassis Cab and Cutway Chassis, a class 4 chassis cab fully electric commercial truck for delivery and a range of vocational applications; and P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with its all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control for better handling and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, mobility-as-a-service providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.