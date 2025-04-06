Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.20 and last traded at C$13.20, with a volume of 1165601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.91. The stock has a market cap of C$50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of C$41.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

