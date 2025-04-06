Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,899 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.57% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $40,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.