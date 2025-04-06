Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $66.23 Million Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.66% of UL Solutions worth $66,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULS. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in UL Solutions by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in UL Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in UL Solutions by 653.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in UL Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in UL Solutions by 15.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UL Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

UL Solutions Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion and a PE ratio of 33.59. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. On average, analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,105. This trade represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UL Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.