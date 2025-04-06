Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $58.25 Million Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,833 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 138,734 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.61% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $58,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.43.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,670 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.60 per share, with a total value of $156,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,646.80. This trade represents a 3.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

