Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 426,258 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 426,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,775,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.51% of AXIS Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXS. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,543,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,613,715. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $101.42.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.