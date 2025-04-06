M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 979.87 ($12.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,034.50 ($13.34). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 990 ($12.77), with a volume of 115,056 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £642.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,031.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 979.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.50 ($0.48) per share. This is a positive change from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.36%.

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

