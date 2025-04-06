Lyrical Asset Management LP Sells 7,090 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Lyrical Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned 2.04% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $114,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,975,000 after acquiring an additional 373,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,683,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 188,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,818,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 71,458 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.20.

AMG opened at $148.52 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.61 and a 52-week high of $199.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day moving average is $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

