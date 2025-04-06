Lyrical Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lyrical Asset Management LP reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 5.0% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 0.77% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $334,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 922.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 671,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 605,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 6.2 %

FIS opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.