Lyrical Asset Management LP Acquires 4,984 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 1.22% of Adient worth $17,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after buying an additional 803,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,443,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,719,000 after acquiring an additional 158,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after buying an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adient by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 394,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Trading Down 3.1 %

ADNT stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $973.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Read Our Latest Report on ADNT

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.