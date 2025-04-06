Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 747292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada raised Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0634 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

