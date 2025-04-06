Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.64. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

