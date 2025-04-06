Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.250 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEVI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $76,821.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,221.28. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

