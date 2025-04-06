Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 138.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,975 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lennar worth $32,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $148.63. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $187.61.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.07.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

