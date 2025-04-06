Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Get Lantheus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lantheus

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lantheus by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.38. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $58.46 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.