Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.43.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lantheus by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LNTH stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.38. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $58.46 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $96.12.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.
