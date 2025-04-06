Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $1.01 Million Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 284,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.78% of 1stdibs.Com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 286.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 151.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 16.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DIBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

