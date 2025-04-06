Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 5,109 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coupang by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coupang by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coupang Price Performance
CPNG opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CPNG. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
