Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 37,493 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,493 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $35,999.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,806,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,638,382.53. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,216 shares of company stock valued at $136,013.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.54 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $6.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.