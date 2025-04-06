Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 27,670 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,670 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BOX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in BOX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $64,749.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,995.88. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $148,808.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,935.46. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,998. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

