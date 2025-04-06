Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

