Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.28% of Movado Group worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 478,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 320,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 347.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 236,847 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 176,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 62,214 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $335.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BWS Financial started coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

