KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €57.28 ($62.95) and traded as low as €54.00 ($59.34). KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €54.70 ($60.11), with a volume of 26,114 shares.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

