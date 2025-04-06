Kevin Lee Sells 2,237 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $17,940.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,369.94. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCYC opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Bicycle Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,101 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,475,000. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,452,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,283,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

