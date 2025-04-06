KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J opened at $111.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average is $135.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.90 and a 12-month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.86.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

